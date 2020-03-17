Chase through 3 counties leads to arrest in Clarke County

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an incident after a driver led authorities on a chase through three counties.
Mississippi Highway Patrol Sgt. Andy West said the driver was chased from Sandersville in Jones County, through Jasper County, before stopping on Hwy. 11 North in Enterprise, where the driver ran off the road and the vehicle overturned.
The driver received minor injuries and was taken to the Clarke County Jail.
A suspect, Paul Moses Taylor, was charged with felony fleeing, said Clarke County Chief Deputy Barry White.
