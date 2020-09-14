Chase leads to multiple charges for Meridian man

A Meridian man faces several charges after leading deputies on a short chase early Saturday morning.
Instead of stopping at a checkpoint, the driver, 40-year-old Carl Jordan, turned his vehicle around and drove away, said Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun.
Jordan then jumped out of his vehicle and ran into the woods at the intersection of 18th Street and Highway 39, Calhoun said.
After he was caught, Jordan was charged with driving under the influence, felon in possession of a firearm, improper turn, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct/fail to obey law enforcement, trafficking a controlled substance, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and suspended driver's license.
Drugs and a handgun were also found during the arrest, Calhoun said.
Jordan is being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Facility on a $90,000 bond.
Calhoun said the East Mississippi Drug Task Force assisted in the case.
