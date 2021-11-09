Chase ends in wreck on Hwy. 39

A high speed chase of a stolen vehicle along North Hills Street Tuesday ended in a multi-vehicle wreck near the Hwy 39 intersection that sent one person to the hospital.
Meridian Police Department Sgt. Heather Luebbers said officers attempted to stop a stolen roofing truck Tuesday morning near the Poplar Springs and North Hills Street intersection. The truck did not stop, and a chase ensued.
Luebbers said the chase reached speeds where officers began backing off as a safety precaution. As officers slowed, the truck went through the intersection where it struck several other vehicles.
The driver of the stolen vehicle was taken into custody, Luebbers said. The suspect's identity was not immediately available.
Luebbers said one person was confirmed to have been injured in the wreck.
