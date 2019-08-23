The Secretary of State’s Office cautioned registered charities about a recent e-mail scam that appears to have targeted registered charities in Mississippi.
Charities have been advised not open or click on these e-mails as they were not sent by the Secretary of State’s Office, according to a news release.
“These scams are an attempt by bad actors to potentially garner personal and financial information from charities,” Secretary Hosemann said in a statement. “We ask our charities and the general public to be on alert for this type of scheme, and encourage those affected to contact our Office.”
Charities are urged not to open any e-mails or click on any links with the subject header “Mississippi Secretary of State shared Financial Information with you” sent on August 22, 2019, from “mssos@service.govdelivery.com.”
On July 15, 2019, and June 28, 2019, similar fraudulent e-mails were sent from “charities@sos.ms.gov”, “charity@sos.ms.gov” and “charities@ms.gov” with various subject headers containing the following language: “Delbert Hosemann shared ‘Mississippi Charity Financial’ with you.”; “Delbert Hosemann shared ‘CHARITY FINANCIAL’ with you”; and “[secure] Charity Funds”. Links were found within the body of the e-mails to click on.
For more information, call the Charities Division at (601) 359-1599 or visit www.sos.ms.gov/charities.
