Charges against six suspects arrested in connection with a Nov. 24 shooting death in Meridian were reduced during a court appearance on Thursday.
All six suspects were originally charged with capital murder in connection with the death of 17-year-old Jaheim Jemerson at the Carousel Place apartments on Nov. 24.
Bondarrius Moffite,15, Dezjaun Moffite, 18, and Derricus Graham,15 all had their charges reduced to one charge of drive-by shooting and aggravated assault. The three suspects waived their preliminary hearings and their cases were sent to the next grand jury. Each has an $85,000 bond.
A charge against Derickus Dean, 22, of Meridian, was reduced to murder. Dean, who waived his preliminary hearing, was also charged with drive-by shooting. His bond was set at $125,000.
Two other suspects in the case, Gregory Pruitt, 20 and Jatarius Easley, 21, both of Meridian, also had their charges reduced to murder, with additional charges of drive-by shooting. Pruitt and Easley are expected to appear in court on Monday for their preliminary hearings.
