Charges filed against owner of house where 5-year-old Jakie Toole found dead

A woman who owns the house where Meridian police discovered the body of a 5-year-old boy in a bag last month is facing felony charges, police said.
Police on Tuesday arrested Alicia Thames of the 2000 block of Crabapple Drive and charged her with two counts of contributing to the neglect of a minor.
The charges are related to Jakie Toole and his sibling, Chief Benny Dubose said Wednesday.
Toole was reported missing on Sept. 4 but was last seen in April.
The Mississippi State Crime Lab confirmed on Monday that remains found in a bag Sept. 11 at Thames' home are Jakie Toole.
Toole's death was caused from blunt force trauma, according to the autopsy.
The child's caregiver, Celeste Louise Smith, 35, of Meridian, is charged with capital murder and two counts of child neglect. Smith directed police to the child's body, which was found in a bag in the basement of the house on Crabapple Drive.
Dubose said Thames, born in 1976, was friends with Smith.
An autopsy in September revealed Jakie's badly decomposed body had broken and cracked ribs and burns, Dubose said.
Smith told police that the child, who had special needs, was badly burned while she was bathing him, Dubose said. She told police that after giving Jakie a hot bath, she laid him on her stomach, Dubose said. When she woke up, the child was dead, he said.
Police believe Jakie and another child in Smith's care were abused by Smith.
The children's mother, Teasia Warren, 24, has been charged with two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Dubose said that in April, Warren left Jakie and a younger child with Smith. When Warren returned to get the children, Smith told her they were in Jackson, which wasn't true, police said.
Smith and Warren's cases are pending a presentation to a Lauderdale County grand jury.
Thames was released after posting bond and her case will also be presented to a grand jury, Dubose said.
Bianca Moorman contributed to this report.
