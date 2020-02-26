9 charged after body found in Neshoba County pond

The Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations have charged nine people after a body was found in a pond in the New Hope Community on Feb. 14, according to a news release.
James Kelly and Tyrone Braxton, both of Philadelphia, were charged with kidnapping and capital murder.
Joanna Brook Gilmer and Alexandria Bell were charged with conspiracy to commit a crime.
Terry Crooker of Philadelphia and Alexa Johnson of Collinsville were charged with hindering prosecution hindering criminal assistance.
Justus Barfield and Ian C. Thompson were charged with accessory after the fact.
Tyree Smith was charged with hindering prosecution rendering assistance.
Officers began draining the pond off Highway 488 on Feb. 14, finding a body weighted and anchored in several feet of water the next day. The body was sent to the state crime lab and has yet to be identified, authorities said.
Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office at 601-656-1414 or 855-485-TIPS (8477).
