Chapel Hart joins Tilghman concert Saturday

Meridian native Todd Tilghman is bringing it back home for an exciting, all new Christmas production “It’s a Family Christmas Party.”
Joining Tilghman at the historic Temple Theatre Saturday will be country music trio Chapel Hart and Mississippi Delta native Peyton Aldridge who competed on the twenty-second season of "The Voice".
Tilghman, the Season 18 winner of "The Voice," made his Grand Ole Opry debut on Sept. 10.
Chapel Hart sisters Danica and Devynn Hart, along with their cousin Trea Swindle competed in the 17th season of America’s Got Talent, where they wowed the audience and judges with their single “You Can Have Him Jolene.”
Chapel Hart has since made their debut on the Grand Ole Opry and were featured on Darius Rucker’s late-2022 single “Ol’ Church Hymn.”
Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 for reserve seating and $25 for general admission. For more information, call 601-686-1129 or 601-693-5353.
