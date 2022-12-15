The Mississippi country-music trio Chapel Hart is set to perform in Meridian on Friday, Dec. 16, at 7:30 p.m. at the MSU Riley Center.
Named to CMT’s 2021 class of Next Women of Country, Chapel Hart won International Group of the Year and International Song of the Year for the Dolly Parton-inspired single “You Can Have Him Jolene” at a Scottish awards show.
They also earned British CMA nominations for Group of the Year and Album of the Year for their sophomore release, The Girls Are Back in Town. After winning the Golden Buzzer on America’s Got Talent this summer, “You Can Have Him Jolene” shot to number one on iTunes.
Sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and cousin Trea Swindle grew up singing together. They named their group after their Poplarville community, Harts Chapel.
Although the trio has been based in New Orleans for several years, they make an effort to show love for their home state, according to Mississippi Today. Devynn wore a Mississippi shirt on a recent CMT appearance, and they refer to her in songs like “4 Mississippi.” Their love of home comes with few asterisks, if any.
“Honestly, I think the world needs to understand that Mississippi is a place of just pure love,” Trae told Mississippi Today.
Tickets are on sale now $15 to $45. More info at https://www.msurileycenter.com.
