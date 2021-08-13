CHANGE OF COMMAND: Lanane returns to lead Training Wing One at NAS Meridian

Capt. Robert. T. Lanane II returned to Naval Air Station Meridian to take on a new role Friday.
“It seems like yesterday that I walked into this hanger for the first time,” said Lanane, who was named the 25th commodore of Training Wing 1 during a change of command ceremony. Lanane, who earned his Wings of Gold at NAS-Meridian in 2001 succeeds Capt. Tracey Gendreau, who is retiring from the U.S. Navy after 24 years.
The mission of TW-1 is to train newly designated aviators in the T45C Goshawk. After earning their Wings of Gold, the Navy and Marine Corps aviators are transferred to the fleet to learn how to fly their operational combat aircraft, which include the F/A-18 Hornet, E/A-18 Growler, F-35 Lightning II or the AV-8B Harrier, according to a news release.
Subordinate commands under TW-1 include Training Squadron Seven and Training Squadron Nine.
Lanane, a native of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, has a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Pittsburgh. He received his commission through Officer Candidate School in 1999.
Lanane’s operational assignments began with the “Fighting Redcocks” of VFA-22 where he deployed aboard the USS Carl Vinson to the Western Pacific from January to October 2003, transitioning to the F/A-18E in 2004.
From 2010 to 2012, he served as a department head with the “Mighty Shrikes” of VFA-94 and deployed to Iwakuni, Japan, in July of 2011 with MAG-11 as part of the Navy’s Unity Deployable Program.
As the commanding officer of the “Knighthawks” of VFA-136, he led the squadron during its 2015 combat deployment aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, a media release said.
Lanane’s shore assignments include VMFAT-101 at MCAS Miramar as a F/A-18 instructor and Training Officer from 2005 to 2008; Strike Force Training Pacific at NAS North Island as the Assistant Strike Operations Officer from 2008-2010; Naval Special Warfare Development Group at Dam Neck, Virginia as the Fleet Liaison and Maritime Planner; USNORTHCOM and NORAD at Colorado Springs as the Air, Space and Cyber Branch Chief for the J8 and the Operations Branch Chief for the Joint Fires Element J32.
Lanane said his interest in the military was sparked by family members who had served.
“My grandfather was a World War II V-7 pilot, my stepfather was in the service, and my father was in the service," he said. “I think it's always been in my blood since I was a young boy."
“It’s absolutely fantastic to come full circle," he said of his new assignment at NAS Meridian.
“I'm looking forward to flying," he added. "That's what I enjoy doing."
