Voter turnout in Lauderdale County in the Nov. 3 general election was 69 percent, with 31,460 of 45,640 registered voters casting their ballots.
The following are official certified results for Lauderdale County for initiatives and races with more than one candidate:
United States President and Vice President
Joseph R. Biden Jr./Kamala D. Harris: 12,960; Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence: 17,967; Don Blankenship/William Mohr 25; Brian Carroll/Amar Patel: 16; Phil Collins/Bill Parker: 24; Howie Hawkins/Angela Nicole Walker: 25; Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy ‘Spike’ Cohen 149; Brock Pierce/Karla Balfard: 14; Kanye West/Michelle Tidball: 67.
United States Senate
Mike Espy: 13,537; Cindy Hyde-Smith: 17,082; Jimmy L. Edwards 501.
US House of Representatives 3rd Congressional District
Dorothy Dot Benford: 12,103; Michael Guest: 18,711.
Supreme Court District 1 (Central) Position 1
Kenny Griffis: 18,641; Latrice Westbrooks: 10,760.
Lauderdale County School Board District 5
Cade Carson: 803; Michael Wilson: 1,900.
Statewide Ballot Measure 1
FOR APPROVAL OF EITHER Initiative Measure No. 65 OR Alternative Measure 65A 19,589;AGAINST BOTH Initiative Measure No. 65 and Alternative Measure No. 65A: 9,486.
For 65: 17,617; For 65A: 6,500.
Statewide Ballot Measure 2 (Remove Electoral Vote Requirement)
Yes: 23,723; No: 5,811.
Statewide Ballot Measure 3 (adopt a new state flag)
Yes: 22,921; No: 7,797.
