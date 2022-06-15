The Mississippi Transportation Commission recently announced the award of approximately $ 3.8 million in funding for multimodal transportation projects throughout the Central District.
The Commission approved the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) to award grants to regional and municipal airports, ports, railroads and public transit systems throughout Mississippi.
“We the Commissioners of Transportation are supportive of all modes of our transportation system. Today is a great example in that we are awarding grants from our multimodal program,” said Central District Transportation Commissioner Willie Simmons. “These funds will be used to enhance our public transit services to the elderly, disabled and entire workforce, and boost our airports and ports economically.”
Funding for these multimodal grants comes from the Multimodal Transportation Improvement Fund. Money from this fund is allocated specifically to support multimodal grants each year. Grant applications, which include project details and funds requested, are reviewed and approved by a multimodal committee specific to each separate mode of transportation.
Three ports received funding.
Port of Greenville, $500,000 - clamshell bucket purchase and rebuild.
Port of Rosedale, $450,434 -port road rehabilitation.
Warren County Port, $772,809 – warehouse addition.
Four airports received funding.
Cleveland Municipal Airport, $325,000 – north ramp hangar project.
Greenville Mid-Delta Regional Airport, $471,688 – portable water system improvements (Phase 3B).
John Bell Williams Airport, $221,350 – pave corporate hangar access road.
Key Field, $137,207 – matching grant funds to acquire electric powered ground support equipment.
Eleven public transits received funding.
Bolivar County Council on Aging, Inc., $180,255 – buses and insurance.
Central Mississippi, Inc., $18,000 – vehicle insurance
City of Jackson (JATRAN), $480,000 – fueling and Operational Expenses for its transit system.
Claiborne County Human Resource Agency, $82,227 – buses and insurance.
Copiah County Human Resource Agency, $16,000 – vehicle insurance.
Hinds County Human Resource Agency, $47,007 – buses and insurance.
Madison County Citizens Services Agency, $41,451 – buses and insurance.
Mississippi Band of Choctaw Transit, $12,032 – vehicle transmission overhauls, vehicle A/C overhauls and insurance.
NRoute Transit Commission, $38,000 – bus and insurance.
Philadelphia Transit, $46,510 – buses, transmission overhauls, A/C overhauls and insurance.
South Central Community Action Agency, $36,127 – buses and insurance.
