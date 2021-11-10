CenterStage cast ready for 'Mary Poppins, Jr.'

CenterStage Youth Theatre is thrilled to get “back to normal” at Meridian Little Theatre. The traditional full week of performances has returned after taking a break due to COVID-19.

 

“Mary Poppins, Jr”, featuring a Cast of 78 — First through twelfth graders from Lauderdale, Meridian and surrounding counties, will be presented Jan. 10-14, 2022 with daily performances open to all schools and two general admission performances Thursday and Friday nights at 6:30 p.m.

 

Schools are encouraged to call the MLT office now and secure their reservations by calling MLT 601-482-6371.

 

Back row, left to right are Madison Waters, Joe Morrow, Mann Mitchell, Trenton Nash; front row left to right: Camryn Gray, Hannah Dover, Eliza Sanders.

CenterStage Youth Theatre is thrilled to get “back to normal” at Meridian Little Theatre. The traditional full week of performances has returned after taking a break due to COVID-19.

“Mary Poppins, Jr”, featuring a Cast of 78 — First through twelfth graders from Lauderdale, Meridian and surrounding counties, will be presented Jan. 10-14, 2022 with daily performances open to all schools and two general admission performances Thursday and Friday nights at 6:30 p.m.

Schools are encouraged to call the MLT office now and secure their reservations by calling MLT 601-482-6371.

Back row, left to right are Madison Waters, Joe Morrow, Mann Mitchell, Trenton Nash; front row left to right: Camryn Gray, Hannah Dover, Eliza Sanders.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video