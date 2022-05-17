Celebrating and congratulating: Luncheon spotlights MCCers

Meridian Community College celebrated its own at the MCC Foundation and MCC Faculty Staff Association End of the Year luncheon.
The highlight: The announcements of the winners of the T.J. Harris, Dr. Clarence W. Roberts “Teacher of the Year,” John A. Johnson, Holladay Family Professional Development, and the MCCer of the Month for May awards.
“Your level of dedication to our college is always humbling. You make it possible to accomplish what others deem impossible, to think outside the box, to pivot when necessary, and sometimes to overcome overwhelming obstacles,” said Leia Hill, vice president for institutional advancement and executive director of the MCC Foundation, as she addressed the luncheon audience of faculty, staff and administration.
The Holladay Family Professional Development Award, which comes with a $2,500 stipend, provides professional development opportunities for College faculty and staff. Margarette Cole, Adult Education Smart Start instructor; Sheila Johnson, Medical Laboratory Technology Program coordinator and instructor; and Terrell Nicholson-Taylor, art instructor, received this award.
The MCC Foundation’s Enrichment through Travel Awards, which are $2,500 each, were given to recipients to enrich their lives and further MCC’s mission through travel. Recipients were Gloria Adams, Medical Assisting Technology Program coordinator, and instructor; Lynne Carey, Workforce project manager; Stephanie Holifield, business office accounting manager; Susie Johnson, Arts & Letters Series director; and Erin Richardson, instructional design specialist.
Dr. Angie Carraway, Science and Wellness division chair and chemistry instructor, was named the T.J. Harris Award recipient. This award spotlights the work of an MCC employee who has made contributions beyond their regular job description to the community and College. Dr. Carraway, a 23-year employee, has organized the annual Pre-Professional Student Day and You Be the Chemist events and currently serves as MCC’s Mississippi NASA Space Grant Consortium campus coordinator and the NASA Community College Aerospace Scholars.
Receiving the John A. Johnson awards were Janet Farrow Parrett, Victoria Liddell, and Cher Warren. Parrett is records clerk; Liddell is the Out of School Youth (SOAR) Program director, and Warren is Eagle’s Nest Bookstore manager. The Johnson award comes a $500 each honorarium, and recipients are nominated for their demonstrated enthusiasm for the community college mission, college spirit, commitment to service and job, and interest and participation in community and campus activities.
The Dr. Clarence W. Roberts Award celebrates the outstanding work, innovative techniques, and service to the College and community of faculty, and a $500 gift is presented to each recipient. Named was Rebecca Higginbotham, Health Education Division chair and Health Information Technology Program. The award was also presented posthumously to Tanya Ocampo, Medical Office Management Technology Program instructor.
