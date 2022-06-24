Cedrick Hurd named Northern Division Manager for Miss. Power

Mississippi Power has announced that Cedrick Hurd will assume the role of Northern Division Manager, succeeding Michael Harvey, who was named the company’s Director of Environmental Affairs and Shared Services.
“I’m excited about this opportunity and ready to get to work,” Hurd said in a news release. “Michael has done a great job and I look forward to continuing our operations success and community partnerships for our customers here in the Northern Division.”
A native of Pascagoula, Hurd has worked in the Southern Company system for 18 years with roles of increasing responsibility across various business units.
He started his career at Mississippi Power in 2004 as an Accounting Systems Analyst, then as a Buyer for Materials and Procurement as well as a Contracts Agent.
He transferred to Southern Company Services IT in 2013 as a Contracts and Vendor Manager before returning to Mississippi Power in 2016 as the Jackson County Area Manager. He has been the Major Accounts Manager in Marketing since 2020.
Hurd has also been active in the community through his various roles, including overseeing logistics during storm events. He has bachelor’s degrees in accounting and management information systems from the University of Southern Mississippi as well as a master’s degree in information technology from Mississippi State University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.