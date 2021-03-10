Causeyville Store auction set for Saturday

Antique enthusiasts from near and far will have an opportunity to add a small piece of local history to their collections at this Saturday’s Causeyville General Store auction.
Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the Causeyville General Store was built in 1895 on the lot adjacent to the original 1869 trading post and lumber mill.
According to Leslie Hagwood Jr., the store has been a part of his family for several generations. Many years ago, there was a post office, a doctor’s office, a barbershop, and a motion picture theater on this property.
Hagwood’s grandfather, Everette, operated the grist meal which was attached to the store. Hagwood’s mother, Dorothy, ran the store for almost 20 years after the death of her husband, Leslie Sr.
“In 2013, when the store could no longer sustain itself, we made the decision to close," Hagwood explains. "For many years, my mother left her number on the front door and was happy to meet anyone traveling off the beaten path. She would let them tour the old place, which is still filled with any and everything,”
With stories of a sneezing ghost, a spirit who plays the piano, and a mysterious ghost dog named Babe who protects the property, the store has been a legend for many residents and tourists.
“As a child, I remember the smell of that 1890 peanut roaster my dad restored," Hagwood recalled. "It took him eight years, but I think of those times every time I come in the store. I know the story behind almost every piece here, but my family had to separate sentimentality from practicality. We think Bo Land and his staff will handle these treasures with the same love and care that we would.”
Auctioneer Bo Land says he is excited about this weekend’s sale, the first of many to be held at this location.
“There is no way we could sell everything in one day," he said. "As a result, buyers may view and bid on the entire catalog of more than 450 pieces at www.bolandauctions.hibid.com. Online bids will be used as an absentee bid at the live auction. High bids will transfer to a live auction, and we will bid on your behalf up to the max bid. There will be an in-person preview at 9 a.m. on Saturday, and then, we hope everyone will stick around to vie for their favorites."
Land believes people will want to get out for this live auction, and he suggests bringing a lawn chair and spending the day.
“We will have concessions and a great selection of items, everything from nostalgic signs to vintage movie posters to furniture," he said. "This is also a no-reserve sale, meaning someone will go home with every single one of these items,” he adds.
