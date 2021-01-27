Cast announced for 'Stepping Out' at MLT

Submitted photo

The cast of ‘Stepping Out’, which runs from Feb. 18-23 at Meridian Little Theatre, is rear: Jennie House, Scarlett Monsour, Brittney Newell, Teresa Anders, Brittany Butler, Abby Jackson; front: Neosha Ruffin; Lucus Orndorff, Diane Freeman, Kennedy Grice. The guest director is Courtney McDonald and the show runs at 7 p.m. nightly with a 2 p.m. Sunday matinee. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed; ushers will seat guests and there will be no reserved seating. For more information visit www.Meridianlittletheatre.com or call 601-482-6371.