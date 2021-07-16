Cheryl Owens / The Meridian Star

Starring in “Cash on Delivery!” at the Roxy Theatre in Newton are Lane Fulton, Clint Brown, Katherine Grisham, Ethan Grisham, Jonathon Thorne, Rachel Brand, Abby LeBlanc, Aaron Vega, Teresa Nance, and James Rowzee. The fast-paced British comedy, about a con artist who has duped the welfare authorities, opened Friday and will continue Saturday at 7 p.m. with a Sunday Matinee at 2 p.m. Adults $10, Children 12 and under $5. Reserve by calling 601-621-0033.