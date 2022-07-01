Carver to serve as district's central office

Plans are underway to move the Meridian Public School District's central office from 25th Ave. to Carver Middle School, which is slated to be consolidated into two other schools this fall.
“We looked at Carver as an opportunity for parents to have a one-stop shop,” MPSD Superintendent Amy Carter said at a school board meeting Thursday. “Instead of having parents drive to various locations, they can get everything done at Carver.”
The move comes after the district in May announced plans to consolidate Carver into other two campuses, with Carver students and staff moving to Northwest Middle and Magnolia Middle in the fall.
Carter said she was aware of the community's concerns about Carver and wants to insure its history is preserved.
“Being able to share the central office to that location gives us a chance to work with the community and preserve that history together,” Carter said. “We want to make sure as we're making this transition to move our school district forward with newer facilities, that we don't allow our history to stop us moving forward."
"We're really excited to know that Carver will now be the George Washington Carver central office building," she added.
While students are transitioning to Northwest or Magnolia, the district plan to use the Carver building for other resources. At the start of the new school year, teachers will participate in a professional development at Carver as renovations are done at Magnolia and Northwest.
In other business
In other business, the district plans to require clear or mesh book bags for students as a security measure next school year.
“Our major goal is to do everything we can to make any necessary adjustments to keep our students safe,” Carter said. “Unfortunately, this is not just a Meridian situation, it's a situation across our nation. We're doing everything we can to reassure our families and our students that we'll do everything to keep them safe."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.