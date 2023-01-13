Carter Foundation founder keynote speaker for MLK Day

Hoping to inspire local youth to “live the dream” hoped for by the Rev. Dr. Martin King Jr., organizers of Meridian’s annual MLK Day Parade and Celebration will present the founder of a Meridian program dedicated to mentoring, re-enforcing values and transforming the lives of the community as the program’s keynote speaker.
James Carter, founder of The Carter Foundation, will expound on the theme “Saving Our Youth to Live Dream” at the parade and celebration on Monday, Jan. 16, in downtown Meridian. The events are hosted by The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade and Celebration Committee.
Committee member Pam Graham said the program’s theme was prompted from a concern about the future of Meridian’s youth.
“We hope that hearing a message of hope from someone younger will help them realize their value and offer them hope for the future,” Graham said.
Carter, a Meridian native, said he believes in supporting his fellow man and empowering his community through education, sports, health and economical development. He is especially dedicated to the community’s youth and through his foundation offers guidance as well as offering tools for success.
“It is my desire to elevate our youth by offering educational, academic and community-based programs to not only help them reach their potential, but also inspire them to give back to the community,” Carter said.
“My vision for the future is to continue to have passion for our community’s youth, to help produce more leaders, and to continue to develop the quality of life of Meridian,” he said.
The day will begin with a parade at noon featuring Mississippi Valley State University’s “Mean Green Marching Machine” band, Meridian High School’s “Wildcats of War” and Heidelberg High School’s “Power of the Pinebelt” marching bands. The parade will travel throughout downtown and end at City Hall Lawn, where the program will be presented. Vendors will be available at the program site.
