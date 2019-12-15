Two cars were struck by gunfire Saturday night in the parking lot of Bonita Lakes mall, police said.
Meridian Police Capt. John Griffith said there was an argument near the mall's front entrance close to 7 p.m. and according to witnesses, two people got into a blue Lexus.
As the car was driving away, a passenger fired several shots, striking two cars, Griffith said.
No one was hurt and police have not released any information about suspects.
“We think this was just an isolated incident and we don’t have these types of incidents at any of our shopping areas on a regular basis,” Griffith said. “Be aware of what’s going on and if your instincts or your guts tell you that something’s not right, it’s not.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.