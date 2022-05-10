Carrying the torch for Special Olympics

photos by Bill Graham / The Meridian Star

Deputy Kara Clark of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department holds up the torch prior to the 2022 Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics at Dumont Plaza in Meridian Tuesday morning. Clark was joined by other law enforcement personnel in the run to College Park. 
Ward Calhoun, chief deputy of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, leads the torch run down 22nd Avenue. 

