CARRYING THE TORCH FOR SPECIAL OLYMPICS

Bill Graham / The Meridian Star

Jaycie Collins of Meridian raises the torch prior to the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics at Dumont Plaza Tuesday morning. Collins, who works in the cafeteria at Crestwood Elementary School, is a star swimmer who has won multiple gold medals in the sport. Collins plans to compete in the 2022 Special Olympics in Orlando. 

Collins is greeted by Yazoo City Police Officer Sade Martin following the torch-lighting ceremony, which was attended by law enforcement officers from all over Mississippi. 

