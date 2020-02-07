Carra Purvis' love of music has brought her to Meridian, where she's settling in to her new role as executive director of the Meridian Symphony Association.
“I grew up literally surrounded by music," said Purvis, a native of Iuka, Mississippi. "I found instruments in every corner of our house, sheet music on almost every surface, and great family memories set to a backdrop of some of the best music a child could ever hope to hear, much of which was played live, regardless of our location."
The MSA’s executive director is in charge of overall operations, including, fundraising, organizing musicians for the orchestra and music education, according to Purvis.
“A lot of people don’t realize how different the non-profit world is. It’s quite extensive,” Purvis said.
Purvis brings experience from non-profit organizations, as the director of development for the Augusta Symphony in Augusta, Georgia, the director of a faith based non-profit in Seattle, and for a mission in New Orleans, according to MSA.
Purvis, who is classically trained in vocal performance and dance, has a bachelor’s degree in music from William Carey University.
"With her non-profit experience and background in music, Carra was the perfect fit as our new executive director," Megan Porter, president of the MSA board of directors, said in a statement. "She has a passion for symphonies and we believe that her enthusiasm will connect well with our patrons and sponsors and the community as a whole."
One aspect of the job that Purvis is passionate about is music education.
“We partner with local schools to come along side them and work with their programs or provide music education programs if they don’t have any,” Purvis said.
“I’m especially excited on focusing on our education initiations and bringing more specific programs to the community.”
“What a dream come true to couple my work and my love for the arts with an organization so strongly supported and embraced by a community which values the arts and is rich in music history,” Purvis said.
