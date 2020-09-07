Career tech students, teachers adapt to COVID-19 changes in Meridian, Lauderdale County

Career and technical students around Meridian and Lauderdale County are using virtual demonstrations and other online tools as they adapt to learning during the age of COVID-19.
The Meridian Public School District started the school year virtually in early August, with students returning to campus on Tuesday.
Classes at Ross Collins Career and Technical Center have been taught using Google Classroom and Canvas according to Matt Johnson, assistant director at the school. To make course work more interactive, teachers used ZOOM to demonstrate cooking or or carpentry classes.
Some courses, such as computer coding, can easily be taught online, said Ross Collins Director Rob Smith. But other classes need hands-on instruction, he said.
When they return to campus, students at the center will likely attend class on specific days, depending on the COVID-19 situation, he said.
“We just might have to rotate students in and out to put their hands on things,” Smith said.
The school has placed social distancing markers on the floors, and there are two different entry ways into the building. Students will also be provided with their own equipment.
Carpentry teacher Eric Pickard said he's been adapting to online instruction while preparing his students to work in the classroom.
Aaliiya Mendiola, a sports medicine student, said there are pros and cons to online learning. She likes working at her own pace, but misses her friends and teachers and the interactive work in the classroom.
“I'll be very excited to see my friends, teachers and be able to do the thing hands-on because you really can’t do that at home,” she said.
Lauderdale County Schools
Lauderdale County students returned to school in August on a staggered schedule, with distance learning on Wednesdays.
DeShannon Davis, director of Career and Technical Education, said students are following social distancing guidelines. Some of their work is done online, while class projects are completed in the classroom.
“It's not as good as if they were face-to-face," she said. "We are making do with what the situation is right now.”
Before students enter Toni Buchanan's class, they use a hand sanitizer station, and in the classroom, they are separated by sheets of plexiglass. Students are also provided individual materials such as goggles.
Buchanan said students can do the basic work online, then use physical time in the classroom to actually complete their projects.
Junior Zack Carter said the class is different because of the separation from his classmates and friends.
“There's a lot of restriction, but it's still fun,” he said.
