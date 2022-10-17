Care Lodge to honor victims of domestic violence with a candlelight vigil

A local non-profit organization invites the community for a candlelight vigil honoring victims of domestic violence.
Care Lodge Domestic Violence Shelter is set to host the candlelight vigil on Thursday, Oct. 20th, at 6 p.m. at the Community Services Building located at 1627 23rd Avenue in Downtown Meridian.
For more than 40 years, Care Lodge has provided essential services and emergency shelter to approximately 1,000 victims of domestic violence each year.
Care Lodge is the only certified domestic violence shelter providing services for the following counties: Clarke, Kemper, Lauderdale, Leake, Neshoba, Newton, Noxubee, Scott, and Winston and including communities of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians.
Being in a crisis isn’t the only reason to call Care Lodge. Many call to learn about their options for increasing personal safety or to help someone they care about who is dealing with an abusive relationship.
All supportive services for the victims are free of charge and completely confidential. Assistance and information are available in-person or virtually, whether individuals are living in the community or living in a shelter.
Care Lodge provides effective programs and services to victims of domestic violence in East Mississippi. If anyone requires immediate assistance, please call the 24-hour crisis line at 601-693-4673.
