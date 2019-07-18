Abby Miller has been named the executive director of Care Lodge.
Miller will begin her new role as executive director in August after serving as shelter director since July 2018. Miller joined Care Lodge in April 2017 as a counselor, according to a news release.
As shelter director, she worked closely with outgoing executive director Leslie Payne by helping to keep the vision of the agency and providing direct victim services, according to the news release.
Miller has a bachelor's degree in social work from Mississippi College, a master's degree in social work from the University of Alabama and is currently working on clinical licensure.
