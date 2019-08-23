Care Lodge conference focuses on children and trauma

Social workers, caseworkers and educators from all over Mississippi came to Meridian Friday to learn how to help children dealing with trauma.
More than 200 people attended Care Lodge’s 25th annual conference at the MSU-Riley Center. The theme for the conference was "Building Resilience in Children and Those Who Champion their Success."
The event focused on skills such as gaining trust and understanding that everyone is different.
Abby Miller, executive director of the Care Lodge, said she hopes that when awareness is raised about children dealing with trauma, then the cycle of violence can be broken.
Keynote speaker Dave Pelzer, who grew up in foster care, credited social workers for his success in life. Without them, he would have never served in the military or become a family man, he said.
“They made me the person who I am today,” he said.
Raven Johnson, a therapist, said her goal in attending the conference was to learn more about how to help her clients.
“You are working with the kids every day, and you never know what they are going through at home,” Johnson said. “It's good for us to have the tools to help the kids.”
Nikki Darden, a therapist at NFX Crossover, said she came to the event to learn how to help children cope with different types of trauma.
“It helps to be able to relate to them," Darden said. "Because we also deal with children in foster care, going through Hope Village, CPS and Youth Court."
