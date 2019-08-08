A motor vehicle rear-ended a Meridian Public Schools' bus Thursday morning. No injuries were reported.
Around 7:45 a.m. at 10th Avenue and 14th Street in Meridian a motor vehicle rear-ended a school bus and no injuries were reported on the scene, the district reported.
Another school bus was dispatched to carry students to school while an investigation was conducted.
“Now that we have started a new school year I would like to remind drivers about the importance of slowing down around school arrival and dismissal times,” MPSD Superintendent Amy Carter, said in a statement.
The Meridian Police department is investigating the accident.
