Capt. Timothy Brent Moore succeeds Capt. Brian Horstman as commanding officer at NAS Meridian

The incoming commanding officer of Naval Air Station Meridian hopes to build on the success of his predecessor while bringing fresh eyes to the post.
Capt. Timothy Brent Moore succeeds Capt. Brian Horstman, who is retiring after 26 years of service. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Moore will take command of the base during a small ceremony on Friday.
Moore, whose father served in the U.S. Air Force, grew up in Maryland. He graduated with distinction from the United States Naval Academy in 1997, earning a bachelor's degree in Oceanography in the school’s honors program. Following training, he was designated as a Naval Aviator in April 1999.
Moore has flown more than 3,200 hours in fixed and rotary wing aircraft, including 150 combat flight hours over Iraq.
As a helicopter pilot and instructor, Moore said he brings a unique perspective to NAS Meridian.
“If you compare the leadership styles, there’s a lot of strong leadership examples in both the helicopter side of Naval aviation and the fixed-wing side,” Moore said. “What I will bring is a background of being the ‘unsung hero.”’
That means getting it right the first time, he said.
“While the helicopters aren’t always on the front lines, we will go in to pick up a downed aviator,” Moore said. “That requires dedication day-in, day-out. You can’t fail at those missions of search and rescue. That dedication of doing it right the first time, every time, is something I’ll bring, whether the spotlight is on us or not.”
One challenge Moore faces is keeping NAS personnel safe during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’ll continue to keep the safety and health of the people here as my top priority,” he said.
“We have to, at this installation, continue to train the Sailors and Marines,” Moore emphasized. “Defending freedom and democracy around the world – we don’t get to take a time-out when there’s a pandemic. Everything we do still has to be focused on accomplishing our mission, but doing so safely.”
Horstman looks forward to retirement
Horstman, who came to NAS Meridian in 2017, plans to retire to Texas to be closer to family.
“I’ve really loved my time here,” Horstman said. “This is a spectacular base, it’s a spectacular community…just a beautiful part of the country.”
“I’m sad to be leaving, though,” he said. “We’ve made some lifelong friends here.”
Horstman listed several accomplishments during his tenure at NAS Meridian, including a long-needed modernization of the base’s airfield. That project is expected to be finished next year.
“NAS Meridian will be a state-of-the-art air traffic control facility,” he said.
After an 11-year absence, Horstman facilitated the return of three military working dogs and construction of a $600,000 kennel, improving security at the base.
“They are incredibly effective service members,” Horstman said.
Although retirement means he’s leaving Meridian, Horstman said he’s looking forward to some down time and reconnecting with family.
“When I get home, it’ll be the opening week of dove season,” Horstman said. “I owe my father some hunting trips over the last 26 years I’ve missed out on.”
