'Canvases for Cancer' set for Sept. 29

Bill Graham / The Meridian Star

Rosemary Kahlmus, the honorary chair of “Canvases for Cancer,” with Robert Guasco, director of the Anderson Regional Cancer Center, and Amanda Cassell. The event, a collaboration between the Meridian Museum of Art and Anderson Regional Cancer Center, is set for Thursday, Sept. 29, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Meridian Museum of Art.