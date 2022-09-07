'Canvases for Cancer' set for Sept. 29

Artist Rosemary Kahlmus is using her creative skills to help others affected by cancer.
“When I was diagnosed with cancer, I was scared, but I wanted to go through the process of chemotherapy and radiation,” Kahlmus said. “I painted every day, and when I made it through, I wanted to give back to this cancer center because they were just wonderful to me.”
Kahlmus is the honorary chair of “Canvases for Cancer,” an upcoming benefit auction featuring original creative works of well-known regional artists.
The event, a collaboration between the Meridian Museum of Art and Anderson Regional Cancer Center, is set for Thursday, Sept. 29, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Meridian Museum of Art. General admission is $35 and tickets are available at MMA and online at AndersonRegional.org
The event will honor those who face the numerous challenges of being diagnosed with cancer and how the world of arts can lead to healing.
“Art played a tremendous part in my healing," Kahlmus said. "And with chemo and radiation, you don't feel good every day, but I was determined that I was not leaving my art behind."
Proceeds from the event will bring the arts into Anderson Regional Cancer Center’s radiation therapy rooms by installing a state-of-the-art, luminous sky ceiling for patients to view while undergoing treatment. The virtual sky provides an environment of serenity and deeper relaxation response for cancer patients.
