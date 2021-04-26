A Canton man charged with murder and attempted murder was taken into custody Saturday night in Meridian.
Deondric Green, 20, of Jackson, was taken into custody at 10 p.m. near 33rd Street and Valley Street by the Meridian Police Department's Special Operations Unit and United States Marshals, MPD Chief Chris Read said.
Authorities with the Canton Police Department said Green was charged with two counts of murder and attempted murder in connection with an October 2020 fatal shooting at a McDonald's restaurant in Canton .
Green, who was out on bond before he was arrested in Meridian, has been extradited back to Canton, Read said.
