Candy Crawl set for Tuesday in Meridian

Meridian's annual Candy Crawl will be held from 4:30 until 6 p.m. on Tuesday Oct. 27 at Dumont Plaza and around downtown Meridian.
The event features live music, food trucks and trick-or-treating with local businesses.
“We are very excited to bring this annual holiday event to downtown Meridian,” says Mayor Percy Bland in a news release. “The Candy Crawl is family-oriented festival that allows everyone to trick or treat in a fun, safe environment. However, as we are all experiencing the challenges of 2020, we are working hard to make sure we have a safe and fun event.”
The crawl is open to children ages 12 and under who are accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Trick or treating will be available at Dumont Plaza and at our participating businesses. For those looking for musical fun, a Creepy Crawly DJ and the Meridian High School Band will be performing at Dumont Plaza. There will also be vendors providing healthy snack alternatives.
Candy Crawl's presenting “Spooky Sponsor” this year is Citizens National Bank.
Other sponsors and participating business include: Blue Girl Apparel, Crooked Letter, Elegance Ballroom, Fundamental Nutrition, Harvest Grill, Hill Real Estate Group, Indigo Child Salon, Jean’s American Eatery, Jenkins Barbershop, Leading Edges Advertising, Meridian Public Library, The Meridian Star, Meridian Underground Music, Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience, MSU Meridian, MSU Bulldog Shop, Over the Moon Children’s Boutique, Quality Cuts, Saxon’s Flowers and Gifts, United Credit, Watermark Endodontics, and Weidmann’s Restaurant.
The official observance of Halloween for the City of Meridian is Saturday, Oct. 31. Young people 12 and under are allowed to trick or treat 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.