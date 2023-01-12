Candidates running in 2023

The qualifying period for candidates in 2023 elections is now open, and residents running in county, state and state district races have begun submitting paperwork to be included on the ballot.
The primary election is Aug. 8, with a runoff date of Aug. 29 if needed. The general election will be Nov. 7, with a runoff date of Nov. 28.
Positions up for grabs this year include county supervisors, sheriff, coroner, circuit clerk, chancery clerk, tax assessor, tax collector, county attorney, district attorney, constables and justice court judges.
The two minority election commission seats — District 2 and District 4 — will also be included on the ballot.
Statewide and state district offices will also be featured on the ballot include state representatives, state senators, all three transportation commissioners and three public service commissioners, governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, state auditor, attorney general and more.
Candidates running for local office qualify at the circuit clerk’s office while statewide and state district positions, as well as the district attorney race, submit their qualifying paperwork to the Secretary of State’s office.
All candidates have until 5 p.m. on February 1 to fill out the qualifying forms and pay their fees to be featured on the ballot.
Candidates filing qualifying papers as of 3 p.m. Wednesday include:
County Attorney
Tommy Horne - R (Incumbent)
Sheriff
Ward Calhoun - R
Ricky Roberts - R
Chancery Clerk
Carolyn Mooney - R (Incumbent)
Circuit Clerk
Donna Jill Johnson - R (Incumbent)
Tax Assessor
James Rainey - R (Incumbent)
Tax Collector
Doris Spidle - R (Incumbent)
Coroner
Stella McMahan - R
Kenneth Graham - R
John Hollingsworth - R
Kevin Smith - R
Justin "Scrappy" Allen - D
Jonathan Wells - R
Supervisor District 1
Chris Bullock - R
Devin Snowden - R
Justin "JJ" Anders - R
Tyrone Johnson - D
Supervisor District 2
Wayman Newell - R (Incumbent)
Carlos Wallace - D
Supervisor District 3
Josh Todd - R (Incumbent)
Supervisor District 4
Joseph “Joe” Norwood - D (Incumbent)
Supervisor District 5
Kyle Rutledge - R (Incumbent)
John Temple- D
Justice Court Judge 1
Merritt Barry - R
Charles Graham - R
Nick Lisi - R
Justice Court Judge 2
Ondray Harris Sr. - D (Incumbent)
Justice Court Judge 3
Paul E Earley II - R (Incumbent)
Justice Court Judge 4
Buck Roberts - R (Incumbent)
Constable District 1
Tommie Coker - R (Incumbent)
Constable District 2
Ondray Harris Jr. - D (Incumbent)
Constable District 3
Mike Myers - R (Incumbent)
Constable District 4
Lee “Chuck” Roberts - R (Incumbent)
Election Comm District 2
Consuella Rue - D (Incumbent)
Election Comm District 4
Gloria Dancy - D (Incumbent)
Candidate announcements
The Meridian Star is accepting candidate announcements for the elections. Announcements are limited to 300 words and should be accompanied by a color headshot of the candidate. Announcements should include your name, age, the office you are seeking, political affiliation and relevant experience.
Announcements are limited to Lauderdale County candidates and state officials whose district includes Lauderdale County.
Announcements may be submitted to editor@themeridianstar.com. Please include your contact information in the email.
