Campus improvements underway for Lauderdale County Schools

New fencing, security upgrades and improved lighting are some things the Lauderdale County School District is doing to improve its campuses.
The district is taking part in a program with Entegrity, an energy conservation company. The goal of the program is not only to update the district's aging facilities, but to save energy. The district has invested $10 million in the project.
Beginning in fall 2019, the district started installing LED lights, upgrading air conditioning systems, replacing water heaters, conserving water and lowering ceilings in school buildings.
Kevin Cheatham, facilities director for the district, said the purpose of dropping the ceilings is to retain heat inside the schools.
Concerning security, Cheatham said the district has installed cameras, placed card ID readers in school offices, improved fencing and created designated areas where visitors, staff and students can enter or exit campuses.
At West Lauderdale High School, a well has been installed to collect water to water the fields. Cheatham said similar wells are already located at Northeast and Southeast High Schools. Windows on the front of the school have also been replaced, he said.
West Lauderdale High School Principal Shane Rodgers said the upgrades are well-needed.
“This is something that could have been done 25 years ago,” he said.
Cheatham said the final part of the project will be the installation of solar panels Northeast Middle. With help from the Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors to clear the land, the district is expected to complete that phase in a couple of months, Cheatham said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.