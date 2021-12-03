Cain touts district's accomplishments, outlines goals

Lauderdale County School District Superintendent John-Mark Cain outlined the school district’s accomplishments and shared his vision for the future with local leaders Wednesday at the LSCD Legislative Luncheon.
Cain told elected officials from the city, county and state about ongoing energy efficiency programs, security upgrades and beautification efforts across the district's eight campuses.
At Northeast Middle School, the district is working on a solar farm installation. The farm will include more than 680 solar panels when complete and generate more than 200 kilowatt hours of electricity.
“Once we get the parts off the cargo ships, we’ll do a couple of things and rock and roll,” he said.
Aesthetic upgrades and security have also been priority projects for the district, Cain said. Drop ceilings, new windows and installing security cameras throughout the 12 district schools have been big undertakings for the district.
“Old schools were not built to be safe and secure locations. It was more about getting people out,” he said. “Over the last couple decades, that has changed drastically.”
Lauderdale County schools have implemented the Raptor security system, Cain said, which allows staff to scan a government issued ID and quickly learn if an individual is a potential threat to students or staff.
LSCD has accomplished a lot, but there is still more to do. Cain said the district is working to replace aging buses in its fleet, with 65 of the districts 106 busses being more than 15-years old.
Cain said the district also wants to expand partnerships with Mississippi State University, Meridian Community College and other higher education institutions to grow dual enrollment opportunities for students and expand career and technical programs and workforce development courses within the district.
“We see this as the future,” he said.
Currently, LCSD offers several CTE programs at several school campuses, Cain said, but each campus’ program is separate. Building a central location for CTE and workforce development programs is something other school districts in Mississippi have done successfully, he said, and LCSD is hoping to do the same.
A central location would also eliminate the need for duplicate programs, allowing the district to put funds toward additional programs such as aerospace mechanics, transportation logistics or diesel mechanics, he said.
Expansion of the Pre-K programs is also a priority for the district, Cain said, as is recruiting and retaining good teachers. Fewer people are pursuing careers in teaching, and many of those that do graduate with a teaching degree leave the field within five years, he said.
“We’ve got to do more to make the career more appealing,” he said.
Cain talked about teacher pay, rising insurance costs and pressure from regulatory bodies to perform well on state testing as contributing factors to the teacher shortage being felt by school districts today.
“Salary is part of it,” he said. “But not all of it.”
Finally, Cain said, LCSD is prioritizing increasing graduation rates among its students. Giving students the education they need to be successful is what teachers do, he said.
“This is what we do, the business we’re in,” he said. “We want to produce quality citizens that will contribute.”
Cain encouraged elected officials to continue working on developing a more competitive teacher pay scale, support programs for new school buses and cyber security initiatives and provide funding for mental health and vaping intervention programs.
Education has changed, Cain said, and districts have more challenges and more expenses than they’ve previously had.
Support from local governments and the state is needed to make sure students are given the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in the modern world.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.