State and local officials attended The Lauderdale County School District's 2nd annual legislative luncheon Thursday to get an update on the district's achievements and challenges.
“We invited everyone here to discuss the great positive things we have going on in the district, but also some of the challenges we are facing,” said John-Mark Cain, the LCSD Superintendent.
Earlier this year, the district received an A+ rating, and Cain said the ranking shows how committed the schools and community are to excellence.
“We can’t dwell on this accomplishment," he emphasized. "We have to continue to get better and be sure to maintain this success."
Cain praised the district's teachers, noting that the last two years have been tough, but he's proud of how they rose to the challenge.
“When we have people that want to invest in our district, the school’s performance is the first thing they ask about,” Cain said. “Everything starts in the classroom, and if our schools are doing well, then we can thrive.”
Last year, the distict planned to establish a central location for CTE and workforce development programs, and with the purchase of a new building in Septemeber, that dream has become a reality.
Currently, the district offers several CTE programs at different campuses, but each campus’ program is separate. Cain said having a central location will also eliminate the need for duplicate programs, allowing the district to put funds toward additional programs.
“We are pleased about the newest addition to our district, and that’s our new CTE center,” Cain said. “This is going to be a game changer for our school district. It will bring more opportunities for our students, and I’m looking forward to our partnership with the Meridian Public School District.”
Cain noted other plans, such as HVAC systems for gymnasiums, three new athletic complexes, including softball field repairs for Clarkdale, which was struck by two tornadoes back in April, and the expansion of Pre-K programs, which is a priority for the district, Cain said.
“We can't control everything,” Cain said. “There will continue to be problems and challenges, but we must pay attention and be prepared when something does happen.”
“We just want to demonstrate and convey to the public that LCSD is truly vested in this community, and we want to provide as many opportunities for our students as possible,” Cain emphasized.
