Work has begun to replace a bridge along Byrd-Doerner Road in Northeastern Lauderdale County, with the road closed to through traffic between Martin Moore and Townsend Byrd roads.
The Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors voted in October to award the project to Meridian contractor Creel Development, Inc. at a cost of $583,300.
The project will be paid for using part of the county’s allocation of Local System Bridge Replacement and Rehabilitation funds from the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.