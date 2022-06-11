Busy summer planned at Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library

The Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library has planned a lot of fun activities and exciting adventures for the summer months with the theme “Oceans of Possibilities.”
The family-oriented events are for all ages, said Program Coordinator Elizabeth Jolly.
“We will have different programs throughout the months of June and July that are water-related, from water boat safety to a shark presentation,” Jolly said. “We have a couple of events where we will go to Bonita Lakes, enjoy the outdoors while we sit on blankets by the lake and read books.”
Jolly believes these events will encourage kids of all ages to utilize what the library has to offer.
“We had a little over 2,000 people show up for our summer kick off, so we believe we are going to have a good summer," she said. “We want them to get excited about reading and coming to the library – to keep that momentum going through the summer so they can be better prepared for the next school year while having fun.”
For more information on the summer reading program and other daily events call 601-693-6771.
Events planned for June and July:
• Wednesday, June 15, 10-11 a.m. - Fathers, Fins, and Floats casting seminar with Mile Giles.
• Friday, June 17, 10-11 a.m. - Reading at the Lake (Bonita Lakes field on the hill), please bring a blanket or beach towel.
• Wednesday, June 22, 10 a.m. - Diver-In-Site with Odie Barrett.
• Friday, June 24, 2:30 p.m. - Penguins of Madagascar (movie).
• Wednesday, June 29, 10:30 a.m. - Meridian Fire Department.
• Friday, July 8, 10-11 a.m. - Reading at the Lake (Bonita Lakes field on the hill), please bring a blanket or beach towel.
• Wednesday, July 13, 1-4 p.m. - University of Southern Mississippi Shark Presentation.
• Friday, July 15, 10:30 a.m. - Mississippi Aquarium in Motion.
• Friday, July 22, 3 p.m. - Outdoor Splash Explosion.
• Friday, July 29, 10-11 a.m. - Myrtle the Turtle.
• Friday, July 29, 2:30 p.m. - Shark Tale (movie).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.