The Alabama Department of Environmental Management and the Alabama Department of Public Health issued a joint statement Thursday urging businesses that are reopening after the easing of coronavirus restrictions to thoroughly flush and inspect their water and air conditioning systems to avoid creating other potentially deadly health hazards such as Legionnaires’ disease and other bacterial infections.
Legionnaires’ disease is a serious, sometimes fatal type of lung infection, or pneumonia, caused by Legionella bacteria. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people can get sick when they breathe in mist or accidentally swallow water containing Legionella. The bacteria grow in warm water and can be found in shower heads and faucets, hot tubs, cooling towers, hot water tanks, decorative fountains or plumbing systems in large buildings.
The CDC says more than 6,000 cases of Legionnaires’ disease are reported in the U.S. each year, and that one in 10 people who get sick from the infection will die. It is generally not contagious from person-to-person.
On Tuesday, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued a “Safer at Home” order that will allow some businesses, including retail stores, to reopen beginning April 30. Other nonessential businesses such as dine-in restaurant service, barber shops and hair salons must still remain closed at least for now in the continuing effort to curtail the spread of COVID-19. The order matches a similar order issued by Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves that went into effect Monday.
Lynn Battle, chief of the Office of External Affairs at ADEM, pointed out that the Legionella bacteria occur naturally in freshwater environments, and can grow and spread in man-made water systems. Symptoms of the disease can appear within a few hours to three days after exposure and include cough, shortness of breath, fever, muscle aches and headaches.
Recently issued guidelines from the CDC include eight recommended steps, and covers flushing and maintaining water systems, cleaning water fixtures, and cleaning and maintaining water towers, water heaters, tubs/spas, showers and fire sprinkler systems.
Battle said flushing water lines would also help remove any trace amounts of lead, which could have accumulated when the water system wasn’t in use.
Read more at the CDC’s website: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/php/building-water-system.html.
