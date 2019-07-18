Paula Merritt / The Meridian Star
Megan Oliver, left, and Joy St. Clair collect supplies from Claire Sullivan and Gabby Moore during the United Way of East Mississippi's Stuff the Bus campaign at Raising Cane's in Meridian Thursday afternoon. The annual event encourages people to local public elementary schools by donating school supplies, uniforms and money. Thursday's Stuff the Bus followed a busy few days for the campaign, with other stops in Kemper and Neshoba counties.
