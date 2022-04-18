Bunnies & Butterflies

photos by Bill Graham / The Meridian Star 

London Celine Wilson, 7, has her face painted by Lauderdale County Miss Hospitality Nealy Gilmore during “Bunnies & Butterflies” at the Mississippi Children’s Museum – Meridian on Saturday. The event exposed children to a variety of flora and fauna that thrive during the spring. 

Clay Elward, 6, pets a rabbit at “Bunnies & Butterflies”.
Lauryl Joyner holds a bunny during the event.

