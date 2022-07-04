The “Build and Learn Project at Merrehope” is planned for Tuesday, July 12 from 1 to 4 p.m. The event is free and open to a limited number of 4th- to 12th-grade students.
It will include presentations by guest architects, designers, and preservationists, who will inspire participants as they learn about Meridian’s historic buildings, art of archi- tecture, and the importance of preservation.
The afternoon kicks off with a short course on architecture in Meridian. Participants will then be given a tour of Merrehope with particular attention given to its architectural features, both interior and exterior. Then the fun starts—participants get to build their very own miniature architectural structure.
This adventure will take place on Merrehope’s veranda—where designers, architects, and preservationists will assist participants in building their own miniature structures. In April, at the annual Meridian Maker Faire, a younger group of students participated in a mini “Build and Learn” project presented by Merrehope. Their designs will also be used in the creation of “Merrehope Village.”
The public’s opportunity to view the “Merrehope Village” Build and Learn Project will be at an opening reception on Sunday, July 17, from 1 to 3 p.m. and will include a tour of Merrehope. “Merrehope Village” will then be on display Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students—and covers the reception, tours, and the exhibit.
Participation in the “Build and Learn” project is free to 4th- through 12th-grade students. Please register early as space is limited. Register at www. Merrehope.com or by calling (601) 693-4833 Monday through Friday.
The “Build and Learn Project” is partially funded by the Meridian Council for the Arts. The project is being coordinated by Brainstorm Creative Group with Brejenn Allen as event leader.
