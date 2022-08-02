Local students can expect a pleasant surprise of free school supplies from the Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club during their annual back to school giveaway this weekend.
The Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club is a historically African-American club that rides in honor of the first all-black military regiment established by the U.S. Congress in 1866.
The club aims to help the community; whether it's at nursing homes, by adopting a highway, raising money for scholarships, or by simply sharing the rich history of the Buffalo soldiers.
“How can we make a difference? Two words, get involved,” said Sharon Merriweather, public relations for the club's Meridian chapter. “Don't just sit back and see the problem and don't say anything; get involved.”
The event is Saturday, Aug. 6 at 11 a.m. in the parking lot of the Council of Organization building located at 845 45th Avenue. The event will include free hot dogs, chips, and drinks. There will be a raffle of several different HP Deskjet Printers, music, and lots of fun.
For children who cannot attend, the bikers will be riding to Western Gardens, Eastern Gardens, Frank Berry Courts, and several other places.
“We don't want to leave any child out,” Merriweather said. “When parents and kids hear our name Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club, they will know that something good is going on in our Hood. Our motto is: "Doing Good in our Hood."
