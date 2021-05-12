The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are scheduled to make several appearances in the area this week.
Mitchell Distributing is bringing the eight-horse hitch, along with the famous red beer wagon, to Meridian for the Threefoot Festival Friday and Saturday.
Prior to the Clydesdales' appearance in the Threefoot Festival parades, they will also be a part of Mitchell Distributing’s Business After Hours on Thursday at the Lauderdale County Agri Center. The event is from 5-7 Thursday and will feature food from local restaurants, live music, and beer sampling stations. The red beer wagon will be on display and there will be a photo opportunity with a Clydesdale.
The Clydesdales will lead the car parade starting at 6 p.m. Friday through downtown Meridian to kickoff the festival and will be back again to parade downtown on Saturday starting at 3 p.m. For the parade routes and more information, check out Mitchell Distributing on Facebook and join the event page.
“It’s an honor to be able to have the Budweiser Clydesdales back in Meridian this year,” said Anna Grace Tanner, communications manager for Mitchell Companies said in a news release. “With the Threefoot Festival going on, we thought the hitch would be a perfect complement to the festivities of the weekend. It’s been three years since the Clydesdales were in Meridian so we’re thrilled to be able to have them back in town, especially after the last year.”
