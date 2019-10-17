Doug Kennedy, right, and Caleb Rich, with Southern Pipe and Supply prepare hamburgers during Bud & Burgers.
photos by Paula Merritt / The Meridian Star
Adam Cavenaugh, a recruiter with the Air National Guard, mans the grill during the Fifth Annual Bud & Burgers competition at Singing Brakeman Park in Meridian Thursday.
Paula Merritt / The Meridian Star
Joe McLeod with Mitchell Distributing prepares cheeseburgers during Bud & Burgers.
featured
Bud & Burgers in Meridian
Some of Meridian's best grillmasters showed off their culinary skills during the Fifth Annual Bud & Burgers at Singing Brakeman Park in downtown Meridian Thursday night.
The competition, sponsored by Mitchell Distributing, featured dozens of teams vying for a variety of prizes and trophies, with proceeds benefitting L.O.V.E's Kitchen. The evening also featured live music and other fun activities.
Memorial services for Mrs. Dorothy Taylor, will be Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at 2 p.m., at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home's OP Chapel. Mrs. Taylor, 75, of Meridian died Thursday, October 10, 2019, at her residence.
Services: Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Morning Star Baptist Church, Newton. Burial: Green Grove MB Church Cemetery. Visitation: Friday, Oct. 18, 6-7 p.m., at Berry and Gardner's OP Chapel and one hour prior to services.
UNION - Priscilla Gray Killens of Brandon passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Visitation will be held Saturday, Oct. 19, at Milling Funeral Home of Union. Funeral services will be Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at 2:30 p.m., at the Chapel of Milling Funeral Home wi…
NEWTON [ndash] Alla Elizabeth Wilkerson, age 85, passed away on Oct. 17, 2019, at Anderson Regional Medical Center. Mrs. Wilkerson was a lifelong resident of Jasper County. She was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She will truly be missed…
