Bud & Burgers in Meridian

Some of Meridian's best grillmasters showed off their culinary skills during the Fifth Annual Bud & Burgers at Singing Brakeman Park in downtown Meridian Thursday night. 

Paula Merritt / The Meridian Star

Doug Kennedy, right, and Caleb Rich, with Southern Pipe and Supply prepare hamburgers during Bud & Burgers. 
photos by Paula Merritt / The Meridian Star

Adam Cavenaugh, a recruiter with the Air National Guard, mans the grill during the Fifth Annual Bud & Burgers competition at Singing Brakeman Park in Meridian Thursday. 

 
Paula Merritt / The Meridian Star

Joe McLeod with Mitchell Distributing prepares cheeseburgers during Bud & Burgers. 

The competition, sponsored by Mitchell Distributing, featured dozens of teams vying for a variety of prizes and trophies, with proceeds benefitting L.O.V.E's Kitchen. The evening also featured live music and other fun activities.

