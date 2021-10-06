After an off year due to COVID-19, team registration is now open for the sixth annual Bud and Burgers competition. This year’s event is set for Thursday, Oct. 21 on the City Hall lawn.
The annual competition is open to teams of home chefs, restaurants, community organizations and businesses to put their burger skills on display as they compete for the title of best burger.
“We are so excited to bring Bud and Burgers back to Meridian this year,” said Anna Grace Tanner, communications manager for Mitchell Distributing. “We’re looking forward to the location change to City Hall lawn to not only give us even more room to spread out, but also the ability for people to attend and still feel safe. We are so appreciative of our community for coming out and supporting this event every year and we’re looking for that same success this year. It was important to us for Bud and Burgers to be a staple in Meridian each year and we’re looking forward to continuing to grow and find the best ways to bring a great competition to downtown Meridian.”
Tanner said Mitchell Distributing is hoping to make this year’s competition the biggest event yet, and encouraged everyone interested to form a team and sign up. Cash prizes will be available for first, second and third place winners. Additionally, attendees will have an opportunity to vote for the People’s Choice award and the Best of Show award, which is given for the best tent theme decorations.
Bud and Burgers will also feature a kid’s area, beer and soft drinks and live music from Timmy Seagars. Admission to the event is $10 per person.
All proceeds from Bud and Burgers go to benefit L.O.V.E.'s Kitchen.
For more information, visit mitchelldistributing.com. To stay up-to-date on the event, visit the Meridian’s 6th Annual Bud and Burgers event page on Mitchell Distributing’s Facebook page.
