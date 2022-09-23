Brown joins city as communications director

Veteran journalist and Meridian native Ida Brown has been named communications director for the City of Meridian.
In her new role, Brown is responsible for insuring that the mayor's office and the city of Meridian effectively present information in a positive light to the citizens of Meridian, businesses, strategic partners and the general public.
"Great things are happening in Meridian," she said. "Our city is continuously growing and evolving into a viable community for current and future generations. In this position, my goal is to keep the public abreast of Meridian's current happenings and to focus on its positives."
Brown worked for The Meridian Star for nearly 40 years and most recently served as editor of Meridian Life and Timeless Meridian, both magazines published by The Star.
Brown graduated from Meridian High School in 1979 and earned a bachelor of arts degree in journalism with an emphasis in news editorial and a minor in English from the University of Southern Mississippi. She has also won several awards from the Mississippi Press Association and Mississippi Press Women's Association.
Brown is the daughter of the late Pearl S. Brown and is a member of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church.
