Bill Graham / The Meridian Star
Holley Rumbarger sings a tune during the Brown Bag Lunch concert at The MAX in Meridian on Thursday. The Hattiesburg singer-songwriter and mandolin player delivered a set of lively tunes during her set.
Graveside services for Mr. Edward Eugene Trussell will be Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at 1 p.m., at Pine Grove Cemetery, Bailey. Viewing: Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 from 4-5 p.m. at Berry and Gardner's OP Chapel, Meridian.
Arrangements are currently incomplete at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home for Mr. William "Sonny" McGruder, 71, of Enterprise, who passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at his residence.
Graveside services for Mrs. Dorothy Gibbs will be held Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Meridian. Viewing: Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, from 5-6 p.m. at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home's OP Chapel, Meridian.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.