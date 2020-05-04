Broken stoplights cause delays on Highway 19 South in Meridian

Broken stoplights on Highway 19 South in Meridian are causing delays for drivers headed through the area.
The lights have been out of service since an accident on Friday, making it tough to navigate the busy intersection or enter or leave the Crossroads Shopping Center. Temporary stop signs alert drivers to stop.
The City of Meridian is responsible for maintaining the lights, according to the Mississippi Department of Transportation.
Public Works Director Hugh Smith said the city is working with a contractor and the lights should be back in service within a couple of weeks.
